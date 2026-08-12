University of Michigan chooses site for controversial "computing center" near Ypsilanti

The University of Michigan has moved further toward realizing a controversial project it is calling a “research computing center” in Ypsilanti Township.

The university announced Tuesday that it selected a 144-acre parcel on Textile Road for the $1.25 billion project, pointing to the spot’s preferable zoning, development flexibility, and proximity to existing electrical and data infrastructure. It borders the Huron River and a public park.

The planned development has drawn ire from activists and local officials, many of whom are concerned about its future resource usage and role in nuclear weapons development — though the university says its work in partnership with the Los Alamos National Laboratory will only include "computational modeling for nuclear stewardship — helping ensure the safety and reliability of the nation’s existing nuclear stockpile without live testing."

Regardless, said Ypsilanti Township attorney Doug Winters said, “we don't want them anywhere in this township."

In the University Record article announcing the site selection, U-M president Domenico Grasso applauded the decision.

“Universities like Michigan are built by generations willing to invest in discoveries and opportunities they may never live to see,” Grasso said. “We have that same responsibility today — to build for the students, researchers and communities who will follow us.”

The university maintains that the planned facility is not a data center but a “computing and research hub designed to advance science and education” and has made commitments to reduce water use, protect natural resources, and prioritize energy efficiency.

The U-M Board of Regents approved the purchase of the parcel in June 2025, and the university bought it in March. Officials had also considered an alternate location at an industrial site owned by the American Center for Mobility in Willow Run.

Local officials dissatisfied with university communication

According to Winters, local officials oppose locating the project anywhere in Ypsilanti Township, and are exploring options to oppose the development. “We don't feel like this is a done deal,” he said.

“Would you want death by gunshot or by poison? The results are the same,” Winters said.

Public universities in Michigan have a degree of constitutional autonomy that means they are not required to abide by local zoning laws and do not need local governments to approve their land uses.

"Each of Michigan's 15 public universities can buy land anywhere in the state and determine what it will be used for," as The Detroit News put it.

Even if the university is not required to get the township's approval for its land use, Winters said, it was wrong to have “no communication” from the university about the decision.

“I mean, my goodness, they are a university,” Winters said. “Is there no moral authority left anymore at the decision-making level? Of course, they should involve the local officials, the local communities.”

U-M spokesperson Paul Corliss wrote that the university is planning future public engagement opportunities — including a community town hall on the project for September 9 at Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest — with additional details to come.

“The University of Michigan is committed to creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue as plans for the high-performance research computing center move forward,” Corliss wrote. “We have heard from Ypsilanti Township residents and local leaders who want more opportunities to learn about the project, ask questions and share their perspectives, and we take that feedback seriously.”

What will the facility be used for?

The university said it will use its share of the facility’s computing power for projects like using advanced computational modeling to speed up drug discovery, and to run artificial intelligence tools that analyze brain tumors.

Los Alamos specializes in nuclear weapons research, and officials have confirmed that it will use its portion of the facility’s computing power to support the production of plutonium pits — the cores of nuclear weapons — offsite.

However, according to the university's announcement, the facility itself will not be used for nuclear weapons production, storage, or real-time operations.

Its work will focus on the safety and reliability of existing nuclear weapons, "as well as well as broader national security research in areas such as energy infrastructure and cybersecurity,” the post read.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.