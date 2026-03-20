U of M purchases 124 acres in Ypsilanti Township as potential site for Los Alamos collaboration

Amid pushback from residents and township officials, the University of Michigan has announced its purchase of 124 acres in Ypsilanti Township on Textile Road. It's a potential site for its planned collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory. The new purchase is next to a previously acquired 20-acre parcel of land, bringing the total to nearly 144 acres.

The university’s Board of Regents approved the purchase last June.

Despite claims from activists, the university maintains the project is "not building a commercial data center," but a “high-performing computing facility.” It says the center will be used for research purposes and will use much less energy than a commercial data center.

Ypsilanti Township officials and residents aren’t convinced. Last August, the township passed a resolution formally opposing the Textile Road location and calling for support from state officials. In a memorandum accompanying the resolution, officials cited “environmental concerns, health concerns, safety concerns and noise concerns that we believe are detrimental to the well-being of township residents, business owners and visitors to our community.” A town hall held in February in order to address concerns did little to stop opposition.

Following the news that the deal had closed on the purchase, local officials voiced upset. According to the township , Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo was notified via text message by Chris Kolb, the university’s vice president of government relations, that the deal had closed.

“They are going to create a bullseye target on our township if they are located here,” according to township attorney Douglas Winters.

“The people don't want it here. The people know what's at risk by having it located here,” he said.

Following the news of the purchase, Winters wrote a letter to the township board regarding the sale. The letter alleged that the university failed to adequately communicate with local officials and raised concerns about potential security risks due to Los Alamos’ role in national security and defense. In the letter, Winters also highlights recent news that U of M is a potential partner to the U.S. Department of Defense for servicemembers' higher education.

The other site being considered for the project is near Willow Run Airport, which township officials have indicated they would prefer because the area is already more industrialized.

“This is absolutely a disgrace,” Winters said. “To have that much power concentrated in a university and have no one stand up to them, I don't know what we've become as a state. I really don't.”

In an email to Michigan Public, university spokesperson Paul Corliss said the university has not decided on a location for the facility.

“This purchase does not represent a final determination of where the facility will be located. Securing the Textile Road parcel ensures the university maintains access to this viable option as due diligence continues. The site selection process remains active, with no established timeline for a site selection decision, and includes rigorous evaluation of both the Textile Road site and property at the Willow Run complex in Ypsilanti Township,” he wrote.

He also confirmed that township officials were notified before the deal was made public and that the university will remain in communication with them. He said the purchase makes sure the university has the flexibility to meet its needs.

Editor’s note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public’s broadcast license.