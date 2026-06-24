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It's Just Politics

New data center regulations proposed in the state Senate

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:47 PM EDT
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Inside of data center
Michigan Senate Democrats propose new data center regulations. What would the bills do and could they actually become law?

Michigan Senate Democrats introduce new regulations on data centers in the state, President Donald Trump endorses Congressman John James in the race for Michigan governor, and the latest in budget negotiations at the state Capitol. Bridge Michigan’s Jordyn Hermani joins It’s Just Politics for a Michigan political week in review.

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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
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