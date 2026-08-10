Michigan's energy regulator to hold workshops on affordability

The state’s energy regulator is hosting a workshop in Grand Rapids Tuesday to talk about improving energy affordability.

As electricity rates are set to rise for many Michigan customers, the Michigan Public Service Commission is looking to revamp its energy assistance programs.

The goal is for no household to have to spend more than six percent of its income on energy.

The workshop will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in room 102/104 at Grand Valley State University’s Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health, 333 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids.

Samarth Medakkar is with Advanced Energy United, a trade group for alternative energy companies. He said growing energy demands will continue to put pressure on prices.

“One of the things we should continue to focus on, and the narrative should be focused on is on the distribution system upgrades that would otherwise still need to be made.”

For Medakkar, these distribution system improvements could include more “virtual power plants” — essentially a system of stitched together, small, alternative energy resources that could include small solar installations, batteries, and other small-scale energy components. By combining, and then coordinating distribution between the smaller scale resources, Medakkar said the state could continue to add energy capacity without the massive investments needed to build new, large-scale power plants.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said the workshop Tuesday in Grand Rapids will be a way for people to give feedback on how to improve energy assistance programs, and to spread awareness of programs meant to reduce energy usage in homes.

“I definitely would applaud the MPSC’s efforts to improve participation of those folks who are participating in energy assistance programs to also participate in energy waste reduction programs, because energy waste reduction programs are incredibly important,” Medakkar added.

The MPSC will also host a workshop on affordability in Detroit on September 3. The location has not yet been announced.