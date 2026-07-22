Weekday mornings on Michigan Public, Doug Tribou hosts NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to news radio program in the country.
What do gubernatorial candidates on your primary ballot plan to do about data centers?
Data centers have quickly become a big deal in Michigan. People, companies and officials across the state have been embroiled in bitter debates over where they get built.
The next governor will likely have the opportunity to dramatically change Michigan's approach — or continue the current path. We asked the candidates about that.
Politicians sometimes share incorrect information. Get the facts about data centers here.
Get the facts about data centers:
As data centers proliferate across the Great Lakes, driven by AI’s soaring demands, communities face a dual reality: economic growth and environmental challenges.