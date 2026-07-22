Michigan triples job-search requirements for unemployment recipients

Michigan’s unemployment rules changed this week, tightening reporting requirements for people receiving state assistance.

Previously, unemployment recipients had to report one work-search activity per week, such as applying for a job or attending a job fair or workshop. Now they must report three such activities each week to remain eligible for benefits. Job searches must be logged through the state’s online system or by phone.

The new requirement is part of a 2024 package of legislation that overhauled Michigan’s unemployment system. The laws extend how long people can collect benefits and add protections for survivors of domestic violence who voluntarily leave their jobs. It has also gradually increased monthly maximum unemployment benefits. The final increase — from $530 to $614 — will take effect January 1.

State Senator John Cherry (D-Flint), who represents Michigan’s 27th District, co-sponsored the bipartisan package. He said weighing expanded access to unemployment benefits with stronger accountability measures was a “balancing act.”

“You do want people to make sure they're out looking for work," Cherry said. “But sometimes things do happen that cause folks to lose their job, and you want there to be something there to cushion folks while they try to get back into the workforce and support their family."

Cherry noted that the three-activity requirement is in line with many other states’ rules. He said he and his colleagues implemented ways to reduce the reporting burden “in circumstances when it makes sense,” including waivers for short-term layoffs and people in training programs.