Michigan expands unemployment protections for domestic violence survivors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new unemployment protection law for domestic violence survivors.

The law takes effect July 17, 2026.

Eligible survivors who leave a job because of domestic violence will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Beginning the week of July 19, unemployment recipients must complete three work-search activities per week, up from one.

Governor Whitmer has approved a new unemployment protection law for survivors of domestic violence. The law will take effect on July 17, 2026.

The law is meant to provide financial protections for survivors who are seeking safety from their abuser.

The new provision, passed with bipartisan support, is one of several coming changes to Michigan’s unemployment law.

The protections will allow eligible people to qualify for unemployment benefits if they leave work due to domestic violence.

Jason Palmer, the director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency, said the developments represent some of the "most significant" changes to the state's unemployment insurance law in years.

Palmer said the changes are centered on two key goals: improving support for workers facing difficulty, and connecting people who are unemployed to new jobs.

A number of states have already enacted unemployment protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Michigan's law prohibits the disclosure of domestic violence-related evidence, accepts documentation of domestic violence from a variety of sources — not just law enforcement — and recognizes the different ways that violence can affect employment.

There's another change coming to Michigan's unemployment law the following week.

Beginning July 19, people who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits will need to log at least three activities per week in which they're searching for work.

Palmer said that helps ensure that everyone who is receiving unemployment insurance is seeking work.

He said the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has resources to help people and employers understand the changes to the law.