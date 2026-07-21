Bill would end Michigan rule that blocks parents from seeing kids’ medical records

Some Michigan House Republicans are calling for an end to an exception in state law that could block some parents from seeing their kids’ medical records.

The law lets minors keep certain information private when they legally get care without their parents’ consent. That could include prenatal care, and sexually transmitted infection and certain substance abuse treatments.

Supporters of the exception argue it helps kids safely seek treatment, even when they don’t have supportive families, or possibly face abuse at home.

But state Representative Gina Johnsen (R-Portland) said the law has been used too widely to kick parents out of exam rooms, something she believes goes too far.

“Every society has children that aren’t getting the help they need in a problem situation. But grossly misinterpreting law for the vast majority for the sake of the minority is not going to correct it,” Johnsen said during a press conference Monday alongside bill sponsor Rep. Joseph Aragona (R-Clinton Twp).

Both lawmakers argued it puts children and parents in awkward situations when medical providers ask minors if they want their parents to leave the room.

Aragona said parents need more involvement, not less. He said law would still account for children in unsafe homes where suspected child abuse is occurring.

“It needs to be as easy as possible for a parent to give counsel, to fully understand the facts of what’s going on with their child, and unfortunately, through a number of conflicts of laws, that’s become more difficult,” he said.

The bill passed the Michigan House of Representatives last month, with a few Democrats voting with Republicans.

It now sits before the Senate Health Policy Committee.