Kate WellsReporter
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her abortion coverage. Wells previously co-hosted Believed, a nine-part podcast series drawing millions of downloads and numerous awards. She and co-host Lindsey Smith received the prestigious Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
Procedural abortions haven’t been available in Grand Rapids since September, when the only clinic providing them in the city closed. But now that the state has repealed some abortion restrictions, more clinics can offer them.
Nurses have been telling lawmakers that hospital understaffing is putting patient lives at risk. They want Michigan to follow California and Oregon and institute mandatory staffing ratios.
The lawsuit says the state's 24-hour mandatory waiting period and informed consent forms, plus other restrictions, violate a voter-approved 2022 constitutional amendment.
The deal comes after nurses had previously voted to authorize a potential strike.
Nurses at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential strike.
Researchers found that male teens who reported multiple concussions within the past year were also more likely to report some suicidal behaviors. But they caution against jumping to conclusions.
The Michigan Nurses Association says mandating maximum nurse-to-patient ratios would make patients safer. But every single hospital and health system in the state is opposed, an industry spokesperson said.
The lawsuit, filed one year after Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights, argues that amendment violates the U.S. Constitution.
Last year, Michigan voters put the right to abortion in the state constitution. This year, the state legislature kept a 24-hour waiting period and said Medicaid can't pay for the procedure.
Abortion advocates say changing regulations for clinics that perform abortions would make it easier for patients, especially in rural areas, to access abortions. But opponents say it would put patients in danger by opening the door for unsafe clinics. Here’s what the medical and scientific evidence actually says.