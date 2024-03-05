© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her abortion coverage. Wells previously co-hosted Believed, a nine-part podcast series drawing millions of downloads and numerous awards. She and co-host Lindsey Smith received the prestigious Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

