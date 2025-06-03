Two measles cases confirmed in the Upper Peninsula

Two Marquette County adults are the latest measles cases in the state, according to local health officials. Residents are being warned about several public exposure sites across three counties in the Upper Peninsula, including a bank, a grocery store and an urgent care.

This brings the state to 10 total measles cases so far this year.

The Marquette County Health Department issued a press release about the first case on May 29, and listed the following locations where people may have been exposed to the highly-contagious virus, which can remain “infectious in the air up to two hours after an infected person leaves:”

Moonspun Wool

219 W Washington St., Marquette, MI, 49855

Monday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marquette Food Co-op

502 W Washington St., Marquette, MI, 49855

Tuesday, May 20, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Midas

2192 US 41, Marquette, MI, 49855

Wednesday, May 21, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

On May 30, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department also issued an advisory to residents, stating it had confirmed “a measles case in a Marquette County resident" who was "visiting family in Ontonagon County.” They also listed additional exposure sites, noting that the virus is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air:

U.P. Health Systems – Portage, Express Care

921 W Sharon Ave., Houghton, MI, 49931

Monday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT

Aspirus Ironwood Emergency Department

N10561 Grandview Lane, Ironwood, MI, 49938

Tuesday, May 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT

On Monday, the Marquette County Health Department confirmed that second case of measles in a Marquette County resident, noting the second case “had exposures in Delta County and the Western UP, in addition to Marquette County.”

Health officials declined to provide further information about the cases, but said anyone who visited the following public exposure locations “during the stated time frames should contact their local health department and monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days.”

First Bank

1502 W Washington, Marquette, MI, 49855

Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer

3630 US 41, Marquette, Ml, 49855

Friday, May 23, from 5 to 9 p.m.

First Bank

1921 3rd Avenue N, Escanaba, Ml, 49829

Thursday, May 22, from 12 to 5 p.m.

Health officials are urging anyone who isn’t vaccinated yet to get immunization.

They’re also asking anyone who develops symptoms (which can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, or tiny white spots on the inner cheeks and gums, as well as a red rash that usually starts on the face and can spread to the trunk, legs and arms) to isolate and call ahead before visiting a doctor or emergency room.

