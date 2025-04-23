A second Ingham County child now has measles

A 1-year-old male child is now the second confirmed case of measles in Ingham County, after he was exposed to a 1-year-old girl who contracted the virus after traveling out of state.

Both children had received the age-appropriate measles vaccine (the vaccine is typically given in two doses, the first between 12 and 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years of age), and both experienced “only mild symptoms,” according to a county health department statement Wednesday. “Due to early isolation and limited exposure, the risk to the broader community remains low.”

Health officials didn’t say whether the boy attends the same unnamed daycare as the first child, where other children may have been exposed to the virus. Health officials had already notified the families of all 50 or so kids who attend that childcare center.

Ingham County Health Department communicable disease nurses had reached out to the boy’s family “to ensure proper monitoring for symptoms,” according to the county’s statement. “When symptoms appeared, the child was tested, and measles was confirmed on April 22.”

Only one public location was listed as a new possible exposure site: the Lansing Urgent Care on North Clippert Street, on April 15 from 4:30 - 7 p.m.

“We understand that news of another case may cause concern in our community,” said Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka.

“However, this child’s vaccination status helped lessen the severity of illness, and early isolation significantly reduced the risk of transmission. This case highlights the importance of timely vaccinations and swift public health response.”

There had already been 8 confirmed measles cases in Michigan so far this year, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including an outbreak in Montcalm County (four of the state’s cases are outbreak-related, according to MDHHS.)

Earlier this week, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive, urged parents to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have to keep children healthy and communities safe,” said Bagdasarian. “With diseases like measles on the rise across the country, staying on schedule with childhood immunizations is more important than ever."

"I urge all parents to connect with their child’s health care provider, pharmacy or local health department to make sure their child is protected on time, every time," Bagdasarian said.