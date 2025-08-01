© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: A volatile situation

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

I'm on vacation this week, so I'm trying to stay focused on this beautiful (depending on your heat tolerance) Michigan summer. That's probably just as well because the whole tariff and trade situation, particularly with the automobile industry, is so volatile and so complex, it really doesn't lend itself to a hot take. But I do feel safe in saying that the only folks I imagine being happy about the situation are the ones receiving payments on those $1,000-per-month-for-84-months auto loans.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
