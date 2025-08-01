Auchter's Art: A volatile situation

I'm on vacation this week, so I'm trying to stay focused on this beautiful (depending on your heat tolerance) Michigan summer. That's probably just as well because the whole tariff and trade situation, particularly with the automobile industry, is so volatile and so complex, it really doesn't lend itself to a hot take. But I do feel safe in saying that the only folks I imagine being happy about the situation are the ones receiving payments on those $1,000-per-month-for-84-months auto loans.

