© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: That's different

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published July 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

A story broke this week about two Chinese scientists at the University of Michigan's research laboratories who have been charged with smuggling biological materials into the United States. The U.S. Education Department (at least as far as it exists today) has opened an investigation into U of M's foreign funding, which is in line with the priority President Trump has cited for increasing transparency in these matters.

It's no secret that I tend not to agree with the President about much, but, good! Investigate. Find out what happened. Let the legal system (at least as far as it exists today) do its work and release the findings.

But my dear Mr. President, let us not be so selective in our demands for transparency. You and many, many of your appointees rode the Jeffrey Epstein story into office. Release the findings.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content