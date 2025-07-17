City of Warren may set limits on sale, possession of "gas station heroin"

Officials in a Detroit metro community are concerned about the risks of widely available substances commonly referred to as "gas station heroin."

The city of Warren might soon regulate the sale and possession of the substances.

Kratom comes from the leaves of a southeast Asian tree. It's used primarily as a stimulant, in low doses.

But companies are also making a synthetic product called 7-OH that concentrates one of the chemicals in kratom. In high doses, 7-OH can cause similar sedative effects to opioids.

Dr. Mark Bicket is Co-Director of the Overdose Prevention Engagement Network, and Director of Pain and Opioid Research at the University of Michigan.

In an email to Michigan Public, Bicket said some people use the substances to manage pain, anxiety, or opioid withdrawal, but the FDA has not approved them for any medical use. Moreover, the agency found dangerous levels of heavy metals like lead and nickel in many kratom products sold in the U.S.

"The FDA considers both substances to have no proven benefits and serious potential risks. Kratom has been linked to serious health risks, including seizures and liver damage in adults and neonatal withdrawal syndrome in newborns."

The Food and Drug Administration recently sent warning letters to companies that make 7-OH, saying it's illegal to market drugs and food products that contain it.

Warren's City Council has asked the city's attorney to draft an ordinance that could regulate kratom sales and possession. Such regulations have been adopted in 16 states, not including Michigan.