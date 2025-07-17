© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Great Lakes News Collaborative
The Great Lakes region is blessed with an abundance of water. But water quality, affordability, and aging water infrastructure are vulnerabilities that have been ignored for far too long. In this series, members of the Great Lakes News Collaborative, Michigan Public, Bridge Michigan, Great Lakes Now, The Narwhal, and Circle of Blue, explore what it might take to preserve and protect this precious resource. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

State of Michigan taking comments on Enbridge permit application for a proposed tunnel for Line 5

Michigan Public | By Lester Graham
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:22 PM EDT
Mackinac pumping station on the south side of the Straits of Mackinac, part of the Line 5 system.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
The tunnel for a new segment of Line 5 would run between a facility on the north side of the Straits of Mackinac to this pumping facility near Mackinaw City, Michigan.

Enbridge, the Canadian pipeline company that operates Line 5, is seeking permits from the State of Michigan. The permits are required in order to construct a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac that would house a new segment of Line 5.

Currently the 72-year-old oil and natural gas liquids pipeline sits on the lakebed of the Straits which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Environmental groups, Indigenous nations, and some businesses have been actively opposing the tunnel and want Line 5 shut down, saying an oil spill in the Great Lakes at that location could be devastating to the Lake Michigan and Lake Huron coastlines and the wildlife in the area.

They also argue that replacing Line 5 just perpetuates the use of fossil fuel and contributes to climate change.

It needs the permits from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, to comply with Michigan’s requirements under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

Comments about the construction of the proposed tunnel and any environmental damage caused by it are being taken online or through the mail until August 29. You can learn more about the permits and leave comments here. Or you can submit comments by mail to:

EGLE, GDO-WRD
P.O. Box 30458
Lansing, Michigan 48909-7958

or by email to egleenbridge-public-comments@michigan.gov

Before that deadline, EGLE will hold a virtual and informal question and answer session on August 12 at 6:00 p.m. In a notice, EGLE said questions should be related to the proposed project and the permit application review.

A formal public hearing will also be online. It will be held on August 19 at 6:00 p.m. You can register for that meeting here.

This is among the last permits Enbridge needs in order to begin construction of the tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac. It is also awaiting a decision on permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Editor's note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
