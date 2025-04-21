Expedited permit process for Line 5 tunnel shows "dysfunctional" federal government, advocates say

Experts and advocates with Oil and Water Don’t Mix said they don’t trust the federal government to properly vet Enbridge’s Great Lakes Tunnel Project.

Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expedited the permitting process for the project, which would cover the section of Line 5 that travels under the Straits of Mackinac.

The shortened timeline isn’t enough to confirm the project is safe, said Sean McBrearty, an organizer with the advocacy group.

“We've seen that we are not going to be able to trust the Trump administration to protect the Great Lakes,” he said. “And the Army Corps decision last week made that crystal clear, if it wasn't before.”

The project is responding to what the Trump administration believes is "an energy emergency" under President Trump’s January executive order “Declaring a National Energy Emergency,” the corps said in a memo circulated last week. The order argues that the U.S. is too reliant on foreign energy and needs to increase domestic oil and gas production to protect national security.

The proposed tunnel around Line 5 would provide an extra layer of protection for the pipeline, according to Enbridge. The Canadian pipeline carries crude oil and natural gas liquids through the United States.

Advocates are concerned the tunnel won’t be effective and could actually do more harm to the bottomlands under the straits. That’s the land underneath the water in the lakes. It’s publicly owned, according to Michigan law.

Advocates with Oil and Water Don’t Mix said they want an independent review of Enbridge’s plans for the tunnel’s construction.

That includes Brian O’Mara, a geological engineer with decades of experience. The review process should take much longer than the fast-tracked plan the corps approved last week, he said.

“It's really come down to the state of Michigan,” he said. “And hopefully they can do the right thing and give this project the scrutiny and the review that it deserves.” O’Mara said the bedrock underneath the straits is too fragile to support the tunnel project.

Enbridge has previously made its case before the Michigan Public Service Commission , where O’Mara testified. The commission didn’t find any problems with the company’s plans, Enbridge said in a statement.

The company has been working with the state and federal governments to reduce any negative impacts the tunnel could have, Enbridge said in a statement.

It’s also partnering with companies that have previously built tunnels in similar environments, the statement said.

But Enbridge still needs a permit from Michigan’s Submerged Lands Program. The advocacy group will direct their energy there, McBrearty said.

“We are going to focus on the state processes that are still functioning here in Michigan, rather than a dysfunctional and dishonest federal process.”

Editor’s note: Enbridge is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.