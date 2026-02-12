© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attorney for charged student protesters seeks seat on U-M Board of Regents

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:20 AM EST
Civil rights attorney Amir Makled speaks passionately to a room of supporters in front of a campaign banner during his University of Michigan Board of Regents bid announcement.
Zena Issa
/
Michigan Public
Civil rights attorney Amir Makled announces bid for a seat on the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

After helping defend students and activists from felony charges stemming from protests at the University of Michigan, a local civil rights attorney is now running to help govern the university.

Amir Makled, who recently represented one of seven individuals charged with felonies by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in relation to pro-Palestinian protests on campus, announced his candidacy for the Board of Regents in January. He held his first candidate event in Dearborn Heights this week.

Makled is seeking the Democratic nomination for the eight member body that has "general supervision" over the public institution. The regents run for eight year terms in state-wide elections and oversee policies governing tuition, contracts, and the university's budget.

Makled said his the decision to run for the U-M Board of Regents stemmed from a realization that legal victories don't always change university policies.

"Institutions like the University of Michigan can lose in a case or lose in a lawsuit," he told supporters. "But [if] they still keep writing those policies [and] those punishments, we’re never going to have a change until we are on that seat."

Makled’s ties to the university are rooted in his time at U-M Dearborn, a campus he describes as being built for the "working class." As a former student senator, he said he led efforts to keep tuition increases below the rate of inflation and organized student-led online bookswap.

Now, Makled said he hopes to bring that kind of advocacy to the highest level of university governance, promising a "movement" for the professors, nurses, and students who "built" the institution.

The terms of two Democratic regents — Jordan Acker and Paul Brown — will expire in 2027, but both are eligible to run for re-election this year. Makled will need to win his party's nomination at the Michigan Democratic convention in April to get on the state-wide ballot.

Another Democrat, Sean Rositano, announced his candidacy in November. Rositano is a legislative director in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Tags
Politics & Government u of m regentsboard of regentsUniversity of MichiganDana Nessel
Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
See stories by Zena Issa
Related Content