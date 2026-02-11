Stewart suspended 7 games and 3 other players are penalized for fighting in Pistons-Hornets game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended his team Wednesday after the NBA handed out four suspensions from a fight in the Pistons' game against the Charlotte Hornets.

“The narrative that’s out there that we react to everything, every time, is a disappointing one, to be honest with you," Bickerstaff said before the Pistons' game in Toronto.

Detroit center Isaiah Stewart was suspended seven games by the league, while three other players were also penalized for their roles in Monday's fight.

Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté were each suspended four games for fighting and escalating the altercation, while Pistons center Jalen Duren got two games for initiating the altercation and fighting, the league announced.

But the heaviest penalty went to Stewart, with the league saying it was based in part on his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” The league said he left the bench area, aggressively entered an on-court altercation, and fought.

Stewart has been suspended five times, including once for an altercation with LeBron James in 2021. He was suspended twice last season, including last April in an altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves that spilled over into the stands.

“You’re hearing all this stuff about what our guys are and it’s completely inaccurate,” Bickerstaff said. “If they reacted to everything that happened to them, we would never have a basketball game. To highlight the rare moments and make that the story is disrespectful to our guys as basketball players.”

As for whether he thought the punishment was fair, Bickerstaff said, “I would have liked to see Stew’s number being less, obviously. But as a group, we kind of accepted it, what it is.”

The suspensions began Wednesday night for all four players.

Hornets coach Charles Lee, who was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter for arguing a call, said he understands the decision handed down by James Jones, the NBA's executive vice president/head of basketball operations.

“We made a choice in that moment and our actions put us in a situation where we have to take the medicine as the league hands out — and do better next time," Lee said.

Diabate, Bridges, Duren and Stewart were all ejected from the Pistons’ 110-104 win following a melee in the third quarter.

Duren was driving toward the basket when he was fouled by Diabate. Duren turned around to get face-to-face with Diabate and the two appeared to butt heads. Duren then shoved Diabate in the face with his open hand and things escalated from there.

While Pistons forward Tobias Harris was holding Diabate back, Diabate threw a punch at Duren. Duren walked away and Bridges got involved by charging at him, throwing a left-handed punch. Duren retaliated with a punch. Diabate attempted to charge again at Duren and had to be held back.

Stewart left the bench to confront Bridges, who responded with a punch, and the players tussled. At one point, Stewart rushed to throw a punch at Bridges and missed, but Stewart appeared to get Bridges in a headlock and delivered multiple left-handed blows toward his head.

Duren spoke after the game, calling it an “overly competitive game,” adding that “emotions were flaring. At the end of the day, we would love to keep it basketball, but things happen. Everybody was just playing hard.”

Following practice on Tuesday, Diabate apologized to the Hornets organization and to the fans for his role in the altercation and vowed not to let it happen again.

“When he put his hand in my face, that’s when I think I lost control of it,” Diabate said.

The Pistons are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte is fighting for a playoff spot and had won nine straight games — one shy of tying a franchise record — before the loss.