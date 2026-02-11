Dearborn sees violent crime reports plummet, maintains low homicide count

City of Dearborn officials announced reductions in crime across the city.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Police Chief Issa Shahin, announced reports of violent crime declined by 14% in 2025, contributing to a cumulative 20% reduction over the last two years.

Highlights from the 2025 statistics include:



167 reported assaults, down about 13% compared to 2024

77 burglaries, down about 40%

290 vehicle thefts, down about 30%

29 robberies, down about 22%

Two homicides, a minor increase from one in 2024

“These are tangible improvements in public safety made possible by the men and women of the Dearborn Police Department,” Hammoud stated. “The expanded number of officers we now have on the road, our patrol, as well as the various investments that we have made... provide the best public safety measures for our residents day in and day out.”

Shahin noted that the current reductions are unlike anything he has seen before.

"I've had the good fortune of serving this community for 28 years," he said. "I want to give credit first to the officers that are out there every day. It's really their dedication and their commitment to this community that's made a difference."

These homicide numbers and other data local police departments put out are based on police reporting of crimes they are aware of. Data on homicides is often more reliable because they are less likely to go unreported compared to crimes like sexual assault or theft.

In a statement, Dearborn Police highlighted the department's community outreach efforts to ensure "residents know their public safety department is accessible to them."

"Though unreported incidents are always possible, we are confident they are a minimal part of our overall incident count,” the statement said.

It would only take a few unreported incidents to greatly change the degree to which crime dropped in Dearborn.

Chief Shahin credited the reductions in crime to a "whole of government approach" and a department that he says currently has 191 officers; a staffing level he says the city hasn't had in almost 20 years.

City officials say they have also leaned heavily into "innovative technology" to assist officers:

