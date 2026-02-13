© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Gordie Howe brings us together

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
The cartoon shows hockey legend Gordie Howe, wearing a red Detroit Red Wings jersey with “HOWE” and the number 9, body-checking a caricature of Donald Trump, whose face is orange and hair blown back. The impact is emphasized with motion lines and sound effects. Below, two smiling men — one wearing a Red Wings logo and the other a Canadian maple leaf — shake hands, thinking about the scene above them. A caption at the bottom reads: “Nobody can bring Canadians and Michiganders together like Gordie Howe.”
John Auchter

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to delay the opening of the new, $4.7 billion Gordie Howe Bridge that connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario. Chalk this one up to "didn't see it coming but not at all surprised."

Most folks around here already know the backstory: The Detroit/Windsor crossing is the busiest international commercial border crossing in North America. The existing bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, has been privately owned (!) by the billionaire Moroun family since 1979, which has gone as badly as you might imagine.

So after many years and much negotiation, a new bridge was agreed upon — with actual, thought-through, legally binding plans. Canada financed the whole thing and will recoup costs over a long period of time through tolls. And so it was jointly built with materials from both countries, and it will be jointly owned.

To seal the mutual deal, it was named after Gordie Howe, a Canadian and a Detroit Red Wing hockey legend. He was a remarkable combination of talent and toughness, something both Canadians and Michiganders appreciate. It is said that Mr. Howe rarely started a fight on the ice, but was highly effective at finishing them. Trump is quite the opposite. I'm looking forward to the bridge opening very soon.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
