Auchter's Art: Gordie Howe brings us together

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to delay the opening of the new, $4.7 billion Gordie Howe Bridge that connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario. Chalk this one up to "didn't see it coming but not at all surprised."

Most folks around here already know the backstory: The Detroit/Windsor crossing is the busiest international commercial border crossing in North America. The existing bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, has been privately owned (!) by the billionaire Moroun family since 1979, which has gone as badly as you might imagine.

So after many years and much negotiation, a new bridge was agreed upon — with actual, thought-through, legally binding plans. Canada financed the whole thing and will recoup costs over a long period of time through tolls. And so it was jointly built with materials from both countries, and it will be jointly owned.

To seal the mutual deal, it was named after Gordie Howe, a Canadian and a Detroit Red Wing hockey legend. He was a remarkable combination of talent and toughness, something both Canadians and Michiganders appreciate. It is said that Mr. Howe rarely started a fight on the ice, but was highly effective at finishing them. Trump is quite the opposite. I'm looking forward to the bridge opening very soon.

