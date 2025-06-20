Auchter's Art: Fickle voters

It's easy to say you want transparency in government when you aren't in government. It's even easier to say it when you want to get elected. But apparently it's very difficult to make it happen once you're elected.

At least, that's what I gather from observing Michigan state government. Exhibit A: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Exhibit B: House Speaker Matt Hall. (And seemingly, there is an entire alphabet of additional exhibits.) Perhaps one day, hopefully soon, we will run out of exhibits.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.