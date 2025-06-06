Auchter's Art: Utterly predictable

This week former University of Michigan President Santa Ono was rejected from taking the position of president at the University of Florida. Ono had quit U of M and proclaimed to "believe in Florida's vision for higher education" in being their sole finalist for the position. But then the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state's universities, voted 10-6 against Ono.

So... a bit of disaster. And yet, also utterly predictable.

What was Ono thinking? It's Florida. Florida! Did he really think it was going to be a seamless transition from Ann Arbor to (checks notes) the Jim Crow Wannabe Era? I mean, sure, January and February are very nice there. But at what cost?

Look, let's be honest, there are plenty of things not to like about U of M. There is the air of superiority, the often cloying nostalgia, the tendency to take things a step too far. It can be annoying, to be sure. But the school and Ann Arbor are (and very likely will always be) their authentic selves. Ono was a leader of that for two and a half years. Sure, he did bend the knee and promise to align on cultural issues. But still, how was it ever going to be possible for a state ruled by MAGA imperialists to accept him?

Well, they didn't.

