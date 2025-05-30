Auchter's Art: Refusing to learn

The trigger for this week's cartoon was the story about a "Cryptocurrency Bill of Rights" being introduced as legislation in the Michigan House:

State Representative Bryan Posthumus (R-Rockford) said that bill and others would help Michigan attract the crypto industry to the state.

“Cryptocurrency is here to stay. I believe that 20 years from now, it’ll be the foundation of our entire financial industry. And Michigan can be a national leader in that effort,” Posthumus said.

Yeah, okay, fine. Go ahead, I suppose. But is anybody else bothered by politicians in full embrace of technologies they know very little about while they are summarily rejecting and defunding the scientific and education communities?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.