Auchter's Art: Two sides to tribalism

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

You may not be familiar with The White Stripes. But if you've been to a large sporting event in the last decade, you know some of their work. The guitar riff from their hit, "Seven Nation Army" has become a go-to for firing up the home fans. It's super catchy and connects instantly with our monkey brains.

Which is kind of how sports and rooting for a team works. We have an inherent proclivity toward tribalism. That is, people generally want to associate with a group, and a football/basketball/whatever-ball team can fill that need nicely.

Of course, tribalism can easily grow into something toxic and disastrous: nationalism. By way of example, I offer to you the whole of human history. (It's more than alarming that President Trump seems intent on heading down the well-worn path.)

I was talking with my son about this the other day, and he suggested that — while sports can also be toxic (by way of example, I offer to you the whole of sports radio) — associating with a team generally fills the need to be part of tribe in a positive way.

Game 6 of the Detroit Pistons series with the New York Knicks takes place after my deadline for this, so by the time you read it, future me will either be a bit happier or a bit sadder than current me.

Either way, let's go Deee-troit basketball: https://youtu.be/0J2QdDbelmY?si=3bLCWGrjVAUi_ZNc

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
