Auchter's Art: Two sides to tribalism

You may not be familiar with The White Stripes. But if you've been to a large sporting event in the last decade, you know some of their work. The guitar riff from their hit, "Seven Nation Army" has become a go-to for firing up the home fans. It's super catchy and connects instantly with our monkey brains.

Which is kind of how sports and rooting for a team works. We have an inherent proclivity toward tribalism. That is, people generally want to associate with a group, and a football/basketball/whatever-ball team can fill that need nicely.

Of course, tribalism can easily grow into something toxic and disastrous: nationalism. By way of example, I offer to you the whole of human history. (It's more than alarming that President Trump seems intent on heading down the well-worn path.)

I was talking with my son about this the other day, and he suggested that — while sports can also be toxic (by way of example, I offer to you the whole of sports radio) — associating with a team generally fills the need to be part of tribe in a positive way.

Game 6 of the Detroit Pistons series with the New York Knicks takes place after my deadline for this, so by the time you read it, future me will either be a bit happier or a bit sadder than current me.

Either way, let's go Deee-troit basketball: https://youtu.be/0J2QdDbelmY?si=3bLCWGrjVAUi_ZNc

