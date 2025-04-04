Auchter's Art: Not so funny

A common criticism for an editorial cartoon: "It's not funny." The common response from an editorial cartoonist: "You're right." That's because the main goal of an editorial or political cartoon (a good one anyway) should be to stir a thought or even start a conversation. Humor can help, but it isn't necessary.

Whether or not this cartoon is funny, I leave that entirely to you, the reader. I can only say that it is not purposely so. It was inspired by the video of the Tufts University student getting accosted by masked government officials, arrested without identification, and shipped to a holding facility without due process, which is just but one of many similar recent incidents.

That is not how America works. Well, it's not how it was designed to work. But now it's clear that all the rah-rah-rah by the current administration about constitutions and justice and life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is just a means to an end for power and control. Nothing funny about that.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

