Auchter's Art: I can change him

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published March 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Any Bob's Burgers fans out there? If you're not familiar (and you should be), it's an animated TV sitcom that's been around for over a dozen years. It's about a family that operates a small restaurant in a beach town somewhere in America. The patriarch, Bob, is a good guy. He's not particularly smart or successful, but he loves his wife, loves his three kids, and does his best.

There are times, however, that — between his family, friends, customers, arch-nemesis and fellow restaurateur Jimmy Pesto, among others — life becomes overwhelming. When he reaches a certain point, Bob typically lets out an exasperated, "ohmygod."

It's very quick and, more often than not, under his breath. Because he truly tries to be a decent person, it's typically meant for his ears only, and he certainly doesn't intend any impiety. Bob is simply indicating that he has reached his limit. The show then generally cuts to the next scene.

So... this Trump tariff lunacy. Ohmygod.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
