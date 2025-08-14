© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 15-17)

Michigan Public | By Miles Anderson
Published August 14, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT

Somehow August is halfway over. This summer is flying by, but there is still a bit of daylight left. So while you're making your end of summer plans take a look at this sampling of fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Rubber Ducky Festival
8/15-8/17 All day
Downtown Bellaire Bridge Street, Bellaire, MI 49615
Free

UP State Fair
8/15-8/17 All day
UP State Fairgrounds 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI 49829
$10-15

The 61st Annual Danish Festival 2025
8/15-8/17 All day
203 S Lafayette St, Greenville, MI 48838
Free

Pasty Fest 2025
8/16 12-4 p.m.
Calumet, MI 5th St. , Calumet , MI 49931
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

12th Annual Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival
8/15-8/16 Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 10-7 p.m.
3515 Broad Street Dexter, MI 48130
Free

Anime Arbor 2025
8/16 11-5 p.m.
Ann Arbor District Library 343 South Fifth Avenue Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Free

Ann Arbor Gem & Mineral Expo
8/16 10-4 p.m.
Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Free

Summer Farm Festival
8/16 10-5 p.m.
475 N Fletcher Rd. Dexter, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

2025 Woodward Dream Festival
8/15 10– 4 p.m.
MI Concourse 45399 Woodward Avenue Pontiac, Michigan 48341
$35

Woodward Dream Cruise
8/16 9-9 p.m.
Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac Royal Oak, Michigan
Free

Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins
8/16 1 p.m.
Ford Field 2000 Brush St. Detroit, Michigan 48226
Price vary

AfroFuture Detroit
8/16-8/17 2 p.m.
Bedrock's Douglass Site
$94.84

Grand Rapids

Breakaway Music Festival 2025
8/15-8/16 4-11 p.m.
Belknap Park 30 Coldbrook NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
$99

Light Show Double Feature: Queen and Pink Floyd
8/15 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum 272 Pearl St NW Grand Rapids, 49504
$20

The Mitten Vintage Market
8/16 12-6 p.m.
Calder Plaza
Free

Artisan Jewelry Market
8/17 10-7 p.m.
Grand Rapids Downtown Market 435 Ionia Ave. SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Free

Kalamazoo

WHITNEY wsg Bonny Doon
8/15 8 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery and Eccentric Café 355 E Kalamazoo Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
$34.39

Starlite Arts & Music Festival
8/15-8/17 Fri. 5-11 p.m., Sat. 12-8 p.m., Sun. 11-5 p.m.
251 Mills Street Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Prices vary

Joey's Van Emo Night at Shakespeare's
8/16 8-11 p.m.
Shakespeare's Pub 241 E Kalamazoo Avenue Kalamazoo, MI 49007
$10

Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
8/16 10-3 p.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center 2900 Lake Street Kalamazoo, MI 49001
$10

Lansing

The Sandlot Night Lansing Lugnuts
8/15 4:45 p.m.
505 East Michigan Avenue Lansing, MI 48912
$15

MSU Inaugural International Piano Competition
8/15, 8/17 Fri. 10:30-6:30 p.m. Sun. 1-6 p.m.
MSU College of Music 333 W. Circle Dr., Room 102, East Lansing, MI 48824
Free

The Dewitt Ox Roast
8/15-8/17 Fri. 4-11 p.m., Sat. 11-11 p.m., Sun. 11-4 p.m.
414 E West Main Street DeWitt, MI 48820
Prices vary

Old Town ArtFeast
8/16 11-6 p.m.
Old Town Lansing Turner St. Lansing, MI 48906
Free
Miles Anderson
Miles Anderson is a Digital Media Intern for Michigan Public. He is a rising senior at the University of Michigan studying English and sociology.
