Michigan DNR urges waterfowl hunters to protect themselves from bird flu

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging waterfowl hunters to protect themselves and their pets from bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), there have been outbreaks of bird flu in commercial and backyard poultry flocks this fall.

Bird flu (HPAI) is highly contagious, and can result in sickness and death in wild birds.

According to a DNR press release , this year, 130 wild birds have tested positive for HPAI in Michigan.

Dr. Scott Larsen is a wildlife veterinarian for the DNR. He said bird flu is caused by a group of influenza viruses. He said HPAI has been sustained in wild bird populations, and it can spread to poultry.

“For the most part, we’re not seeing population-level issues with mortalities, but the virus has persisted for several years,” Larsen said.

He said most detections of bird flu have been found in Canada geese, as well as in bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, ducks, and swans.

Larsen said bird flu outbreaks are most common during waterfowl migration seasons in the spring and fall.

Kali Rush is a waterfowl specialist with the DNR. She said infections in two new flocks have been detected in Monroe and St. Clair counties, areas waterfowl hunters frequent.

“We want to remind our waterfowl hunters that the virus is present, that it’s in the area, and to make sure they’re taking the right precautions when hunting and processing their harvest,” Rush said.

Rush said there are several precautions waterfowl hunters should take:

Wear gloves while handling and cleaning birds

Avoid sick or dead birds

Cook all meat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill the virus

Properly clean and disinfect gear and equipment that came into contact with wild birds

“Our biggest worry is just making sure that people are aware that if it’s detected in a backyard flock, it could also be present in a bird that hasn’t been detected,” Rush said.

Larsen said the majority of human infections come from exposure to infected poultry or cattle. He added that there have been about 70 cases of human bird flu infections in the U.S. since 2021, with one death.

“The consequences in people so far [have] been relatively low,” Larsen said. “But there is concern because this group of viruses can change so much, potentially causing a bigger problem in people.”

State officials said to watch for a fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, and runny nose if you've come in contact with an infected bird.