Michigan man arraigned for alleged threats to Oakland County GOP

The Oakland County Republican Party said Tuesday that it had received a series of explicit threats, including "to 'eradicate' the party and its donors" and to "shoot up" and burn down the party headquarters and kill everyone who worked there.

Oakland County Republicans said they contacted the Bloomfield Township Police Department, which worked with the FBI to identify the person they allege was behind the Facebook profile that was making the threats.

Officials said they arrested 34-year-old Ryan Lewis Vallance, of Waterford. Vallance was arraigned Tuesday on a single charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism — a felony that can carry a penalty of 20 years in prison.

Vallance was being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond. Online court documents did not list a lawyer for him.

Oakland County Republican Party Chair Vance Patrick said the party was grateful for the "immediate and decisive" police response to the threats. "The safety of our volunteers, members, and supporters is our highest priority, and the Oakland County Republican Party is taking extensive steps to ensure their security at all times," Patrick said.

A senior advisor with the county party, Brian Szmytke, said Oakland County Republicans "have seen a massive increase in threatening communications" targeting candidates and supporters since the assassination of far-right political commentator Charlie Kirk.