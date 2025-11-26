New website helps caregivers in Michigan find resources, support

Michigan's population is getting older. According to the state's most recent census, nearly 1 in 5 Michiganders are age 65 or older, and many of them need caregivers.

To make it easier for caregivers to find the resources they need, the Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan has launched a new website, Mi Caregiver Connection, a "one-stop web resource for caregivers throughout Michigan to connect to one of the local 16 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) across the state."

Don Saldia, director for the Kalamazoo County Area Agency on Aging, and Leslie Simons, a caregiver from Holt, in Ingham County, spoke with Michigan Public's Rebecca Hector, host of All Things Considered, about the challenges of being a caregiver in Michigan. To hear their conversation, listen to the audio above.