New website helps caregivers in Michigan find resources, support

Michigan Public | By Rebecca Hector
Published November 26, 2025 at 5:53 PM EST
Nurse, hands and senior patient in empathy, safety and support of help, trust and healthcare consulting. Nursing home, counseling and gratitude for medical caregiver, client and hope in consultation.
Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com/C Davids/peopleimages.com - stoc
/
560060526
Caregivers in Michigan can find resources like support groups, workshops, assistive technology, and more on the new website, Mi Caregiver Connection.

Michigan's population is getting older. According to the state's most recent census, nearly 1 in 5 Michiganders are age 65 or older, and many of them need caregivers.

To make it easier for caregivers to find the resources they need, the Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan has launched a new website, Mi Caregiver Connection, a "one-stop web resource for caregivers throughout Michigan to connect to one of the local 16 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) across the state."

Don Saldia, director for the Kalamazoo County Area Agency on Aging, and Leslie Simons, a caregiver from Holt, in Ingham County, spoke with Michigan Public's Rebecca Hector, host of All Things Considered, about the challenges of being a caregiver in Michigan. To hear their conversation, listen to the audio above.
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public.
