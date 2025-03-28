Auchter's Art: For the people

The ongoing "ready, shoot, aim" approach to government efficiency brings daily consequences of hobbled and/or eliminated school programs, veteran services, medical care, voter rights, environmental protections, and so on. The latest headline: "Michigan libraries prepare for impact as Trump moves to eliminate federal library agency."

Abraham Lincoln famously described our particular form of government as "of the people, by the people, for the people." So it seems to me that if we slash and cut and terminate all of the people parts, there will be no constitutional republic left. And a real danger of it perishing from the earth.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.