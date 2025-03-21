© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: What about the students?

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published March 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Late last week, a story broke about the the U.S. Department of Education investigating two Michigan universities (the University of Michigan and Grand Valley State University) for allegedly violating the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department provided few specifics. At U of M the DOE alleges the issue is with a project that provides mentorship and networking opportunities to business school Ph.D. students from underrepresented backgrounds.

A few days later, the President signed an executive order to shutdown the U.S. Department of Education.

So the obvious question is... if a federal agency is going to be shutdown, what's the point of complying with their rules?

Yes, sure, I know there's a lot more to it than that, but it makes for a good cartoon. And I could have just gone with just that. But I think there is a deeper issue, and it disturbs me more that the capricious behavior of Secretary Linda McMahon and the Trump Administration actively dismantling the department: They seem to care more about their ideological victories than they do about the actual students. Much more. If, in fact, they are thinking about students at all.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
