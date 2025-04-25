© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: The message is clear

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

My superpower is overthinking. I can overthink anything. Big, small, no matter. I can needlessly complicate anything.

A classic example is when my now wife and I were taking our pre-marriage course, and we were given a questionnaire as an exercise to see how well we were aligned as a couple. It was 100 questions. She finished in less than 10 minutes; it took me nearly an hour.

In the end, there were only six or seven questions in which we had different answers. But after discussing those, it turned out that we did actually have the same answer — I just had overthought those particular questions to the point of misinterpreting them.

For instance, one such question was something like, "Is having a child part of your decision to seek marriage?" I interpreted that to mean, "Have you talked about having children together at some point?" Sure! But what it really meant was, "Is she pregnant?" (She wasn't, which was nice because it saved the host couple a lot of follow-ups.)

Anyway, this is why I can feel a bit defensive when somebody accuses me of drawing a cartoon that is reactionary — of not having thoroughly taken into account other thoughts and angles. To this I can confidently reply, "Ha!" I guarantee you that I have absolutely overthought it. Granted, it may not always lead to the best result, but it's never from lack of effort.

So, given all that, I am particularly proud of the simple, clear message behind this week's cartoon: If you're implementing policies that consistently tank the market, then maybe don't implement those policies. No need to overthink it.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary InstagramAuchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: For the people
    John Auchter
    Abraham Lincoln famously described our particular form of government as "of the people, by the people, for the people." So it seems to me that if we slash and cut and terminate all of the "people" parts, there will be no constitutional republic left. And a real danger of it perishing from the earth.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Blind ideology
    John Auchter
    The behavior of our elected representatives is often more uncomfortably reflective of our own behavior than we would necessarily like it to be.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Winners and losers
    John Auchter
    Is it not clear at this point that the fate of our economic system should not be subject to the whims of a single person? This has been like watching great-grandpa, who never drove a car, trying to parallel park a Winnebego on a city street. Yeah, he's got the biggest vehicle and may eventually get it into a space. But there is gonna be so much damage. And so many enemies.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Not so funny
    John Auchter
    A common criticism for an editorial cartoon: "It's not funny." The common response from an editorial cartoonist: "You're right." That's because the main goal of an editorial or political cartoon (a good one anyway) should be to stir a thought or even start a conversation. Humor can help, but it isn't necessary.