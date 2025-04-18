Auchter's Art: Blind ideology

The oft-cited Pogo cartoon by Walt Kelly ("We Have Met the Enemy and He Is Us") is a gift that keeps on giving. That particular cartoon was about pollution, but it really applies to almost any awful result from regrettable human behavior.

Currently, we have lots to choose from, but I decided to go with blind ideology. Why can't government officials let go of their partisan politics and simply pass useful legislation that benefits the general public? Well, why can't individuals believe overwhelming scientific evidence and get themselves and their children immunized for measles?

The behavior of our elected representatives is often more uncomfortably reflective of our own behavior than we would necessarily like it to be.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.