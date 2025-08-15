MSU Trustees approve plans for memorial to 2023 campus shooting

The Michigan State University Trustees have approved a design for a memorial to three students who died in a campus shooting in 2023.

Students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner died in the February shooting spree on the East Lansing campus. Five other students were wounded. The gunman died of a self- inflicted gunshot.

The shooting highlighted concerns about security on the East Lansing campus.

The university has paid tens of millions of dollars in legal settlements to the families of the victims and survivors.

The new memorial design approved by university trustees includes a memorial fountain, benches, and surrounding plantings.

The memorial’s designers hope it will promote “healing and unity on campus.”

“The violence our campus endured on the evening of February 13, 2023, has impacted each of us in deeply personal ways,” MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said. “This permanent memorial offers a place for reflection, healing and remembrance — a space where our community can honor the lives lost and those who were injured and affected.”

The design was approved during a special meeting of the MSU Board of Trustees on Friday.