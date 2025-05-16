© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Quid pro quo

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Much has been said about Governor Whitmer and her more, shall we say, nuanced approach to the Trump 2.0 presidency. The reality is, Trump is running the federal government like a monarchy, and he's the king (or the emir or the crown prince — it's clear he was in his element on this week's Middle East tour). So what is a governor to do if she needs to get stuff done? Bend the knee, butter him up, and at least appear to give him what he wants. And apparently it works.

He signed a memo Friday directing the federal government to "achieve maximum speed and efficiency" on a project designed to block the spread of an invasive fish into the Great Lakes. A couple weeks ago, he announced a new fighter jet mission for Michigan's Selfridge Air National Guard Base. If Whitmer only had a spare luxury airliner to give him to ensure the new Soo Lock in Sault Ste. Marie gets completed.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
