It's Just Politics

Confused about what’s going on with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Donald Trump? You’re not alone.

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
President Donald Trump greets Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he arrives on Air Force One at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Harrison Township, Mich.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
President Donald Trump greets Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he arrives on Air Force One at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Harrison Township, Mich.

The “it’s complicated” relationship between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump was on full display yet again this week in Michigan as the president came to, first, announce a new fighter jet mission for Selfridge Air National Guard Base and, second, for his first 100-day rally in Macomb County. Governor Whitmer joins It’s Just Politics to discuss the economic impact of the Selfridge announcement and her evolving relationship with the president. Then, Craig Mauger, politics reporter at The Detroit News, joins the show to talk about the politics of the fascinatingly transactional alliance between the governor and president.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
