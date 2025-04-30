Confused about what’s going on with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Donald Trump? You’re not alone.

The “it’s complicated” relationship between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump was on full display yet again this week in Michigan as the president came to, first, announce a new fighter jet mission for Selfridge Air National Guard Base and, second, for his first 100-day rally in Macomb County. Governor Whitmer joins It’s Just Politics to discuss the economic impact of the Selfridge announcement and her evolving relationship with the president. Then, Craig Mauger, politics reporter at The Detroit News, joins the show to talk about the politics of the fascinatingly transactional alliance between the governor and president.

