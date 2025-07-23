As far apart “as the Mackinac Bridge.” Budget negotiations stall in Lansing.

Three weeks have now passed since the state’s July 1st statutory deadline to complete a budget. This is affecting school districts, higher ed and some local governments whose fiscal years have already begun. They simply don’t know how much money they’ll be getting from the state.

It appears that Lansing is at a standstill .

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by two lawmakers who are in the room during negotiations over the School Aid Budget: Republican Representative Tim Kelly, Chair of the House School Aid and Department of Education Appropriations Subcommittee, and Democratic Senator Darrin Camilleri, Chair of the Senate Pre K-12 School Aid Budget Appropriations Subcommittee.

“The span between our budgets right now is about as big as the Mackinac Bridge,” says Sen. Camilleri.

