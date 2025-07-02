Legislature misses budget deadline; lawmakers leave Lansing with no deal

The statutory deadline for the state Legislature to pass a budget came and went yesterday. And the Democratic Senate and Republican House remain miles apart.

“It’s going to take awhile,” Republican House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) said last night.

Democratic Senate Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) told reporters that “we’ll continue to engage” but both the state House and Senate have left Lansing for the week and neither chamber is scheduled to be back in session at the Capitol until July 15.

On today’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta speak with Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance (and former Chief of Staff to then-Democratic state Senator Gretchen Whitmer, when she was a legislative leader), about where things stand when it comes to the state budget.

Then, Beth LeBlanc, politics reporter at The Detroit News, joins the show for the latest on a fight over documents from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that were seized by the Attorney General’s office as part of a criminal investigation.

