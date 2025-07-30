What we can learn from the new 2026 MI gubernatorial fundraising numbers

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , we dig into the new eye-raising fundraising numbers released in Michigan’s 2026 race for governor.

“The undeniable headline here is that when it comes to the candidates who raised the most money from donors, independent candidate and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan actually led the field,“ Simon Schuster of Bridge Michigan tells us. He joins the podcast this week.

Plus, Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga surprised many folks when he announced that he would not run for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat next year in the GOP primary. It’s not usually a story when a politician decides not to run for office but in this case there are some real implications and some palace intrigue about the Congressman’s decision. Hint: President Donald Trump. The Detroit News’ Melissa Nann Burke jumps on the podcast from Washington D.C. to explain.

