It's Just Politics

The Top Three MI politics stories of 2025. So far.

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
July, 2025. We are now halfway through the year. So what better time to reset and take stock of the first six months. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Emily Lawler, politics editor at The Detroit Free Press, and Chad Livengood, politics editor at The Detroit News, join Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to share their Top Three political stories of 2025. So far.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
