Michigan lawmakers and Governor Whitmer still can’t come to a deal to ‘fix the damn roads’

Road funding. It’s Michigan. So we must be talking, yet again , about road funding.

It’s not the first time - or likely the last - that we will report that Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature have failed to come up with a plan to fund the roads.

On today’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by AECOM’s Detroit Metro Leader Michael Griffie and Truscott Rossman CEO John Truscott. Griffie recently wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press about Michigan road funding and Truscott helped to sell a roads funding package to the state legislature - and Michiganders - decades ago.

Plus, we are a month away from the Detroit mayoral primary. It’s the first time in more than a decade that Mike Duggan will not be on the ballot after announcing he is running for governor in 2026 as an independent.

There are nine candidates running to replace Duggan; the top two who win next month will move onto the general election in November.

Sam Robinson of Detroit One Million and the Michigan Chronicle joins the podcast for the latest as the state’s largest city prepares for the August 5th primary.

