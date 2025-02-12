Dueling roads funding plans released in Lansing. Why is it so hard to ‘fix the damn roads’?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released her much-anticipated roads funding plan this week. House Republicans have released their own . It’s setting up the possibility that we could see a bi-partisan roads deal this year.

Recent reports say the state needs $3.9 billion dollars in new road funding. Whitmer’s plan calls for $3 billion; House Republicans’ plan is for $3.1 billion.

It was exactly 10 years ago that we followed along as then-Governor Republican Rick Snyder, searched for a roads deal. (We spent some time this week reminiscing on the stories ). Eventually, a plan was passed . But, Whitmer was not as successful when she first took office in 2019 on the campaign platform of ‘fixing the damn roads.’

It’s all to say: road funding is a hard sell in Michigan. And has been for a long-time.

On today’s It’s Just Politics , we talk with Truscott Rossman CEO John Truscott, former Communications Director for Governor John Engler, about how he sold a roads plan decades ago. Plus, Bridge Michigan’s Simon Schuster joins the show to dig into Whtimer’s plan (A hint? Pot for potholes. Really).

