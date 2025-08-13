Capitol inertia: trying to find answers for why there isn’t a state budget in Lansing

It’s been six weeks since the Michigan Legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer sailed past the July 1st statutory deadline to pass a budget for the new fiscal year that begins October 1st. Week six with K-12 schools, higher ed, and some local governments with no idea how much money they’ll receive for their own fiscal years (which started July 1st). So, where do things stand at the Capitol? For answers, Colin Jackson, Capitol reporter at the Michigan Public Radio Network, and Elena Durnbaugh, Assistant Editor at Gongwer News Service joined It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

Plus, Zoe and Rick turn the clocks back to 2007 and 2009 and remember the last times the state government (briefly) shut down .

Get caught up:

Five weeks past budget deadline, GOP Speaker Hall looks to push other leaders out of negotiations

GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill takes ‘dramatic’ bite out of state budget. Implications are massive .

This is “not normal.” Budget inaction leaves Lansing a complete mess.

