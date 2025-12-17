© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Whitmer, Hall, Nessel, Duggan: 2025 was a big year for Michigan politics

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published December 17, 2025 at 3:57 PM EST
Head shots of Gretchen Whitmer, Mike Duggan, Dana Nessel, and Matt Hall
Michigan’s top political stories of 2025

It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta welcome back Emily Lawler, Politics Editor of the Detroit Free Press, and Chad Livengood, Politics Editor of The Detroit News, to finish the job of reviewing the year in Michigan politics. They talk through what Republican House Speaker Matt Hall has been up to in Lansing - from the $645 million in unexpected budget cuts to his evolving “HEAT” plan - and how it’s impacting the “Republican brand” and bi-partisan dealmaking in Michigan. Plus, how Governor Gretchen Whitmer is navigating her working relationship with President Donald Trump, and what Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s independent gubernatorial bid means for both Democrats and Republicans.

It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsgretchen whitmerMike DugganMatt HallDana NesselElections
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
