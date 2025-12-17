Whitmer, Hall, Nessel, Duggan: 2025 was a big year for Michigan politics

It’s Just Politics ’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta welcome back Emily Lawler, Politics Editor of the Detroit Free Press, and Chad Livengood, Politics Editor of The Detroit News, to finish the job of reviewing the year in Michigan politics. They talk through what Republican House Speaker Matt Hall has been up to in Lansing - from the $645 million in unexpected budget cuts to his evolving “HEAT” plan - and how it’s impacting the “Republican brand” and bi-partisan dealmaking in Michigan. Plus, how Governor Gretchen Whitmer is navigating her working relationship with President Donald Trump, and what Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s independent gubernatorial bid means for both Democrats and Republicans.

