Meet the candidates for the Michigan Senate's 35th District special election

It’s been a year since Kristen McDonald Rivet was sworn in as a member of Congress.

Since then, the seat she held in the Michigan state Senate has sat vacant.

But that will change soon.

Well, maybe not soon.

In one month, voters in Midland, Bay City, and Saginaw will cast ballots in primaries to decide which of 10 candidates will be winnowed down to two for a May primary.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer scheduled the special election last summer, after waiting more than 200 days after the 35th state Senate seat was vacated.

The mid-Michigan seat is seen as pivotal. Right now, Democrats hold a one-vote majority in the Michigan Senate. If a Democrat wins the seat, it will strengthen the party’s control on the Legislature’s upper chamber for the final months of the current term. If a Republican wins the seat, the Senate would be deadlocked at least until after November’s general election.

Voters in the 35th District will actually vote four times this year on who they want to fill the seat:



February 3 : Special Election Primary

May 5: Special Election

August 4: General Election Primary

November 3: General Election

The 10 candidates running in the special election are an eclectic mix of experience and priorities. Here's a list of the candidates, their experiences, and why they believe they're the best person for the job.

Republican Candidates

Andrew Carlos Wendt

Reason for running:

"[I'm a] proud legal immigrant and U.S. citizen since 1978. And I keep boosting that every single time I talk in public because I’m not like that crazy person they elected in New York. I actually believe in the excellence of America.”

Website: https://wendt4statesenate.thebeartraxs.com/

Current Job: Retired Teacher

Age: 51

Christian Velasquez

Reason for running:

“I grew up on a farm the youngest of five, got an engineering degree, Dow Corning recruited me here to help build plants. ... I do believe my experience not just in work, in big business and small business after retiring from Dow and community service is what makes me the best candidate.”

Website: https://velasquezforsenate.com/

Current Job: Point North Group founder and chief strategist

Age: 58

Jason Tunney

Reason for running:

“I am a product of this community. Born here, raised here ... I believe that I am uniquely qualified to be the next state senator ... because of my unique experiences growing up here, being a former prosecuting attorney and working in a family business.”

Website: https://www.tunneyforsenate.com/

Current Job: Tunney Law lawyer

Age: 53

Chadwick Twillman

Reason for running:

“I’m entering this race and representing you ... go in and expose all the corruption that’s going on in Lansing. Not only in the government ... it’s not only in D.C., it’s right here locally. ... We got to shine a light on it. We got to fix it. And I got a really good plan to do so.”

Website: https://chadwicktwillman.com/

Current Job: The Mountain Movers Firm executive director

Age: 39

Democratic Candidates

Pamela Pugh

Reason for running:

“Proven leadership. People are looking for leadership to stand up for working class families. And that’s what I’ve been doing for my adult life. Making sure that we have schools that are equitably funded ... an economy that will work for all people.”

Website: https://pugh-michigan.com

Current Job: Michigan State Board of Education president | Regeneration LLC owner

Age: 54

Chedrick Greene

Reason for running:

“I’ve spent the last 30 years, in the military and the fire service, leading men and women of all political stripes through challenging situations. Right now, our district and our state are facing a lot of challenges. ... I think I’m the best choice because I have character, courage and credibility to make life better for our working class families.”

Website: https://chedrickgreene.com/

Current Job: City of Saginaw Fire Department captain | U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Sergeant Major E-9, retired (30 years of service)

Age: 50

Brandell Adams

Reason for running:

“I think this district needs a working class champion. Someone who’s willing to represent working people. Someone who’s younger, with a bit of experience, but fresh perspective that’s going to bring new energy to Lansing and really represent the interests of this community with vigor.”

Website: https://brandelladams.com/

Current Job: Saginaw County Democratic Party chair | Michigan Board of Psychology board member representing the general public

Age: 35

Serenity Hope Salak

Reason for running:

“Nothing changes when the same folks keep running. I feel called to do this. Nothing is going to change until the people who run change. I will take up that mantle because I want to inspire other people to run.”

Website: https://www.serenityhope4senate.com/

Current job: Jessie Loomis Elementary substitute teacher

Age: 40

Martin Blank

Reason for running:

“I’ve spent a good part of my life protecting and serving others as a Saginaw city police officer, as a trauma surgeon, 23 years in the Army Reserve. ... Working families in mid-Michigan deserve a candidate who understands what it takes to improve lives.”

Website: https://www.blankformichigan.com/

Current Job: Covenant Healthcare surgeon | Saginaw Police Department officer | U.S. Army colonel (retired)

Age: 64

William Morrone

Reason for running:

“I think the essential answer to a lot of our woes right now is fixing the broken medical system. ... We need everybody to have good health care. Twelve- to 24-hour waits in emergency rooms is not the answer.”

Website: https://www.morroneforsenate.com/

Current Job: Arenac, Bay, Iosco, Midland & Tuscola Counties chief medical examiner | MSU faculty, College of Osteopathic Medicine | Recovery Pathways medical director and principal

Age: 43

