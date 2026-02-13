© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chinese company says it won't pay back state grant after plans for battery plant fail

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published February 13, 2026 at 6:42 PM EST
An anti-Gotion sign is seen on a tractor at a political rally in Green Charter Township on August 21, 2024.
Rick Brewer
/
WCMU
An anti-Gotion sign is seen on a tractor at a political rally in Green Charter Township on August 21, 2024.

Gotion, a Chinese-owned advanced battery manufacturer, says it won't return a multi-million dollar grant to the state of Michigan.

That's after local opposition halted Gotion's plan for a massive EV battery plant.

In 2023, as part of a larger planned incentive package, the State of Michigan gave Gotion nearly $24 million dollars to buy land for the plant in Green Charter Township, north of Big Rapids.

But opposition to the project grew over Gotion's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. In late 2023, opponents of the plant recalled five township officials who supported the project, and two others resigned.

Leaders who replaced the officials refused to take steps like issuing permits so the plant could be built. Gotion's attorney, Mark V. Heusel, said the company was also "subjected to an onslaught of attacks, threats, unfounded accusations, and anti-China sentiment." The project came to a halt. In March, 2024, Gotion sued the township in federal court.

Late in 2025, the state of Michigan declared that Gotion had breached its agreements, and in late January, the Michigan Attorney General's office demanded the company refund the grant.

Gotion says the demand is not fair, because it's not the company's fault the project was halted.

"The money that the State is now seeking to recover from Gotion was advanced for the specific purpose of purchasing the land for the construction of a manufacturing facility, but due to the actions of Green Charter Township, Gotion cannot develop this Project on that land," Heusel said in a response letter to Michigan Attorney General. "In essence, the land has been rendered undevelopable and is useless to Gotion."

Heusel said either Green Charter Township should repurchase the land in question, for the original purchase price of $23.7 million - or the state should forgive the loan, and acquire the land for a future purpose.

The Michigan Attorney General's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which oversaw the incentive package for Gotion's project, said it had no comment at this time.
Tags
Politics & Government Gotionmichigan economic development corporationEVsadvanced batteries
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content