It's Just Politics

The Gotion fallout: Politics, promises, and a $2.4 billion letdown

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:19 PM EDT
Image of Michigan state map with a torn money logo in the middle

After years of debate, political tension, and promises of thousands of new jobs, the Gotion battery plant planned for mid-Michigan is officially dead.

The electric-vehicle battery project was originally touted as a cornerstone of Michigan’s clean-energy future and it was backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives. 

But controversy over the company’s ties to China, local pushback, and months and months of stalled progress has led the state to end the $2.4 billion project.

So what went wrong? And what does the fallout mean for Michigan’s strategy to lure big investments in a divided political climate?

Bridge Michigan reporters Jordyn Hermani and Paula Gardner have been covering the Gotion story from the beginning and join It’s Just Politics Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week to dig into what comes next.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
