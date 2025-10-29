The Gotion fallout: Politics, promises, and a $2.4 billion letdown

After years of debate, political tension, and promises of thousands of new jobs, the Gotion battery plant planned for mid-Michigan is officially dead .

The electric-vehicle battery project was originally touted as a cornerstone of Michigan’s clean-energy future and it was backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives.

But controversy over the company’s ties to China, local pushback, and months and months of stalled progress has led the state to end the $2.4 billion project.

So what went wrong? And what does the fallout mean for Michigan’s strategy to lure big investments in a divided political climate?

Bridge Michigan reporters Jordyn Hermani and Paula Gardner have been covering the Gotion story from the beginning and join It’s Just Politics Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta this week to dig into what comes next.

