Report names 51 priests accused of abuse in Grand Rapids Catholic diocese

Michigan Attorney General's Office

A 300-page report released by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday details accusations of sexual misconduct against both adults and children by Catholic clergy in the Grand Rapids area since 1950.

Of the 51 priests accused, 37 have died, and none of the remaining 14 is active in ministry in the diocese, said the attorney general's office and the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

The report is the fifth in a seven-part series on allegations of abuse in each of the six Catholic dioceses in Michigan and the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Statewide, 11 cases of abuse by priests documented in the reports released so far have been charged criminally.

Nessel said none of the allegations from the Diocese of Grand Rapids have resulted in a prosecution, typically because the statute of limitations has expired, the person accused has died, the victim has declined to pursue litigation, or prosecutors don't believe the evidence available would lead to a successful prosecution.

Nessel said despite the lack of criminal proceedings, the report's release was important because it publicly shared the department’s findings and acknowledged the stories of abuse from victims.

“Criminal prosecutions are just one accountability metric. By ensuring each victim is heard, regardless of how long ago their assault may have happened, is important in acknowledging their pain and fostering a culture that prioritizes these victims over their silence," Nessel said.

Bishop David Walkowiak, who spoke for the Diocese in response to the report, apologized to victims and said abusers broke a "sacred trust" and betrayed their religion. He said the diocese has been cooperating with investigators, and has implemented policies and training to prevent sexual abuse.

Walkowiak said the church has an ongoing commitment to support survivors in their healing.

“First and foremost, I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies to the victim-survivors of clerical abuse. I’m sorry a church leader in whom you placed your trust misused his power and abused you," he said.