Light on "heavy hitters," 6 candidates so far have filed to run for vacant 35th Senate District

There’s only a week left for candidates to file to run in a special election that could shift the balance of power in the Michigan senate.

The race is for the vacant 35th state Senate district, spanning parts of Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties. Most recently, it was held by a Democrat.

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI 8) held it for half of a Senate term before vacating it to join the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.

A Republican pick-up would end the Senate’s current Democratic majority.

Saginaw Valley State University Assistant Professor of Political Science Kevin Lorentz said he expects it to be a “very interesting race.”

“It’s something that I don’t think either party is going to be able to lock in. They’re both going to target it. They’re both going to assume that it’s going to be a competitive race. And I also think that national headwinds are going to have an impact on it as well,” Lorentz said.

Four Democrats and two Republicans had filed for the race as of Monday evening, according to the Michigan Department of State.

On the Democratic side, the field includes Saginaw County Democratic Party Chair Brandell Adams, Saginaw Fire Department Captain Chedrick Greene, Medical Examiner Dr. William Morrone, and trauma surgeon Dr. Martin Blank, who previously ran for Congress as a Republican.

For the Republicans, businessman Chadwick Twillman and retired Dow employee Christian Velasquez, who previously ran for the seat in 2022, are running.

Lorentz said he’s not sure how much bigger the field will get.

“If there is going to be heavy hitter on the Republican side, I would kind of be surprised at this point given we’re so late. Frankly, I’m surprised. The same logic would be applying on the Democratic side. I don’t know why at this point, since we’re so close ... why are we waiting?” he said.

One Democratic candidate, Michigan School Board President Pamela Pugh, has been fundraising since May. But she hadn’t submitted her nominating paperwork to get on the ballot by last check.

When the office became open, there had been rumors some sitting Republican state representatives whose districts overlap with the 35th state Senate District would run.

One of those lawmakers, Rep. Bill G. Schuette (R-Midland) opted out of the race, instead choosing to stay in the House. No other sitting state Representatives have joined the fray yet either.

Lorentz said term-limit changes that allow lawmakers to serve in the House longer could be a factor in that.

“There’s something to be said about our current sitting representatives are gaining seniority in their House. And, if Republicans, they’re the majority right now. If they retain the majority come next year, they would be in position to keep that seniority and have power again,” he said.

Candidates have until the end of the month to file in the race.

The primary is in early February, and the general election will be in early May.